Ukraine's Air Force downs another Russian Su-34 fighter jet

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 27 February 2024, 11:09
Su-34 fighter jet. Stock photo: Wikimedia.org

Ukraine’s Air Force has downed another Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet on the eastern front.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Ukraine's Air Force Commander, on Telegram

Quote: "[The Russians] lost one more Su-34 on the eastern front."

Details: Oleschuk noted that whilst Russian pilots managed to evade Ukrainian missiles yesterday, 26 February, they aren’t always so lucky.

Subjects: Ukraine's Air Forcewarfighter jets
Advertisement: