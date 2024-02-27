Ukraine's Air Force downs another Russian Su-34 fighter jet

Ukraine’s Air Force has downed another Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet on the eastern front.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Ukraine's Air Force Commander, on Telegram

Quote: "[The Russians] lost one more Su-34 on the eastern front."

Details: Oleschuk noted that whilst Russian pilots managed to evade Ukrainian missiles yesterday, 26 February, they aren’t always so lucky.

