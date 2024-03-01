Kremlin reacts to Tucker Carlson's comments following Putin interview

Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president's press secretary, has responded to remarks made by controversial former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, who interviewed Vladimir Putin, by saying that there are many things the American does not understand, but he does listen. Carlson had described the "denazification of Ukraine" as the dumbest thing he'd ever heard.

Source: Russian Interfax

Quote: "Tucker Carlson is an American journalist. He has his own worldview. He strongly disagrees with a lot of things in our country. Just because he interviewed Putin does not mean that anyone attempted to convert him. That’s stupid; no one has any such intentions.

What distinguishes him from others is his willingness to listen to various points of view and present them to his listeners and viewers. Yes, he's an American, and there’s a lot he doesn't understand, but he does listen."

Previously: In a podcast hosted by American commentator Lex Fridman, Carlson described his impressions of his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin and admitted that the Kremlin is trying to demonise Ukrainians by calling them Nazis.

Background:

On 6 February, Carlson announced that he would be interviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin – the reason for his visit to Moscow – and noted that he had asked for an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During the interview with Carlson on 9 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that he wanted to "achieve a resolution of the situation in Ukraine through negotiations".

