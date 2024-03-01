Hungarian PM confirms he met with Trump who supposedly "can stop wars"

Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary, has confirmed that next week he will meet with Donald Trump, a likely Republican candidate in upcoming US presidential elections.

Source: European Pravda, Orbán’s statement at the diplomatic forum in Antalya cited by the Mandiner magazine

Details: Orbán thinks that Trump will be a powerful US president who can stop wars – between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East between Israel and Palestine.

The Hungarian PM also repeated once again that he wants the peace in Ukraine to be achieved as soon as possible since it is needed "in the interests of the whole world", and recalled that many of the Hungarians living in Ukraine "have died in combat".

Background:

The media reported earlier that Trump planned to meet with Orbán at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on 8 March.

Lately Trump’s claims caused resonance among the NATO allies. At one of the pre-election events Trump revealed how he threatened to "encourage Russia" to unleash aggression against the allies in order to make them increase their contributions into NATO collective security.

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, asked Trump not to undermine the system of deterrence.

