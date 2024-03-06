Several settlements lose power as Russian Shahed UAV damages infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast

An infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast was damaged in a Russian Shahed UAV attack on the night of 5-6 March, leaving several settlements without power.

Source: Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration (OMA) on Telegram

Quote from Khmelnytskyi OMA: "Our air defence forces shot down six Shahed UAVs within Khmelnytskyi Oblast during an air raid last night. The attack damaged an infrastructure facility. Several settlements remain cut off from the power supply".

Details: It is also reported that the roof and ceiling of a private house were damaged.

No casualties occurred. All relevant emergency services are responding, the OMA concluded.

Background:

On the night of 5-6 March, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with five S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and 42 Shahed loitering munitions. Ukrainian air defences shot down 38 Shaheds.

