Boris Johnson secretly flies to Venezuela to discuss war – The Sunday Times

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 10 March 2024, 05:55
Boris Johnson secretly flies to Venezuela to discuss war – The Sunday Times
Boris Johnson. Stock photo: Getty Images

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has held a secret meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, citing British newspaper The Sunday Times with reference to its sources

Details: The parties discussed the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Johnson arrived in Caracas from the Dominican Republic, where he was on holiday with his family, by private jet. In total, he stayed in Venezuela for less than 24 hours.

Sources say that the former prime minister discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine with Maduro as well as information about possible arms and other military equipment being shipped from Venezuela to Russia.

He also discussed the conditions for normalising relations with the UK, which does not recognise the legitimacy of the Maduro administration.

