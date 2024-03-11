All Sections
Russians in Crimea call on teenagers to join militaristic organisations

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 11 March 2024, 05:42
Russians in Crimea call on teenagers to join militaristic organisations
Young people from the Russian Yunarmiya organisation in Sevastopol. Stock photo: TASS

Ukraine’s National Resistance Center has stated that the Russians in temporarily occupied Crimea have been calling on teenagers to join the so-called Yunarmiya (the All-Russia Young Army National Military Patriotic Social Movement Association).

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: The NRC noted that the Russians are enticing teenagers to join militaristic organisations, including Yunarmiya.

They are conducting campaigns in sports sections and educational institutions. 

The NRC added that the Russians promised participants of such organisations advantages in the admission campaign.

Quote: "However, last year alone, about 100 members of the Youth Army went to fight as part of the Russian Armed Forces against Ukraine, and not all of them returned home; some also went to study at military universities."

