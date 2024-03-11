Russians in Crimea call on teenagers to join militaristic organisations

Young people from the Russian Yunarmiya organisation in Sevastopol. Stock photo: TASS

Ukraine’s National Resistance Center has stated that the Russians in temporarily occupied Crimea have been calling on teenagers to join the so-called Yunarmiya (the All-Russia Young Army National Military Patriotic Social Movement Association).

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: The NRC noted that the Russians are enticing teenagers to join militaristic organisations, including Yunarmiya.

Advertisement:

They are conducting campaigns in sports sections and educational institutions.

The NRC added that the Russians promised participants of such organisations advantages in the admission campaign.

Quote: "However, last year alone, about 100 members of the Youth Army went to fight as part of the Russian Armed Forces against Ukraine, and not all of them returned home; some also went to study at military universities."

Support UP or become our patron!