Russia loses 920 soldiers and 33 artillery systems over past 24 hours

Iryna BalachukMonday, 11 March 2024, 07:55
A Ukrainian tank engaging its target. Photo: Ukraine’s General Staff

Russia has lost 920 soldiers, 59 drones, 33 artillery systems, 24 armoured combat vehicles and 8 tanks in its war of aggression against Ukraine over the past 24 hours

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 424,980 (+920) military personnel;
  • 6,739 (+8) tanks;
  • 12,874 (+24) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 10,499 (+33) artillery systems;
  • 1,016 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 711 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 8,141 (+59) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 1,919 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 26 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 13,826 (+74) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,686 (+14) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

Subjects: Russia
Russia
Commander-in-chief of Russian Navy dismissed – Russian media
Large fire breaks out near St Petersburg, airport closed, authorities blame drone attack
Russians shouldn't be called slaves, as even slaves rebel – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
