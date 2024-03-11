Russia loses 920 soldiers and 33 artillery systems over past 24 hours
Monday, 11 March 2024, 07:55
Russia has lost 920 soldiers, 59 drones, 33 artillery systems, 24 armoured combat vehicles and 8 tanks in its war of aggression against Ukraine over the past 24 hours
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 424,980 (+920) military personnel;
- 6,739 (+8) tanks;
- 12,874 (+24) armoured combat vehicles;
- 10,499 (+33) artillery systems;
- 1,016 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 711 (+2) air defence systems;
- 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 8,141 (+59) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 1,919 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 13,826 (+74) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,686 (+14) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
