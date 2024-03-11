Russia loses 920 soldiers and 33 artillery systems over past 24 hours

Russia has lost 920 soldiers, 59 drones, 33 artillery systems, 24 armoured combat vehicles and 8 tanks in its war of aggression against Ukraine over the past 24 hours

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

424,980 (+920) military personnel;

6,739 (+8) tanks;

12,874 (+24) armoured combat vehicles;

10,499 (+33) artillery systems;

1,016 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

711 (+2) air defence systems;

347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

8,141 (+59) strategic and tactical UAVs;

1,919 (+0) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

13,826 (+74) vehicles and tankers;

1,686 (+14) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

