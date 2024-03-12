EU prepares documents on accession negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova

On 12 March, the European Commission officially presented the Council of the European Union with proposals for the draft negotiation framework for Ukraine and Moldova. These are the documents that provide guidelines for accession negotiations.

Details: The draft negotiation frameworks for Ukraine and Moldova are based on the experience of previous enlargements and the ongoing accession negotiations. They "integrate the revised enlargement methodology and take into account the development of EU legislation", the EU’s executive body said.

These documents for both countries consist of three parts: 1) the principles governing accession negotiations, 2) the content of the negotiations, and 3) the negotiation procedure.

The EU Council will now have to start an internal discussion regarding the drafts and approve them. After that, the member state holding the Council presidency will present the agreed common EU position at the first intergovernmental conference with each country, which will mark the formal start of accession negotiations.

Various media outlets have reported that the negotiating framework may take several months to approve, and it might not happen until after the European Parliament elections in June.

Background: The European Commission started working on a draft negotiation framework for Ukraine in January.

Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, said on Monday that Kyiv had implemented all the EC recommendations required to proceed to the next stage of its movement towards the EU.

