All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU prepares documents on accession negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 12 March 2024, 18:40
EU prepares documents on accession negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova

On 12 March, the European Commission officially presented the Council of the European Union with proposals for the draft negotiation framework for Ukraine and Moldova. These are the documents that provide guidelines for accession negotiations.

Source: European Pravda with reference to an announcement by the European Commission 

Details: The draft negotiation frameworks for Ukraine and Moldova are based on the experience of previous enlargements and the ongoing accession negotiations. They "integrate the revised enlargement methodology and take into account the development of EU legislation", the EU’s executive body said.

Advertisement:

These documents for both countries consist of three parts: 1) the principles governing accession negotiations, 2) the content of the negotiations, and 3) the negotiation procedure.

The EU Council will now have to start an internal discussion regarding the drafts and approve them. After that, the member state holding the Council presidency will present the agreed common EU position at the first intergovernmental conference with each country, which will mark the formal start of accession negotiations.

Various media outlets have reported that the negotiating framework may take several months to approve, and it might not happen until after the European Parliament elections in June.

Background: The European Commission started working on a draft negotiation framework for Ukraine in January.

Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, said on Monday that Kyiv had implemented all the EC recommendations required to proceed to the next stage of its movement towards the EU.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EUMoldova
Advertisement:

After "elections", Putin resorts to scaring world with World War III in the event of conflict between Russia and NATO

Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN

Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

updatedRecord-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

All News
EU
EU set to agree on €5 billion top-up of Peace Facility to help Ukraine with weapons – FT
Approval of Ukraine's EU accession negotiation framework faces possible delays
EU may transfer first proceeds from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine in July – Financial Times
RECENT NEWS
08:14
After "elections", Putin resorts to scaring world with World War III in the event of conflict between Russia and NATO
08:05
Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:51
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
06:38
Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
04:54
Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW
02:08
Trump hopes he won't have to decide whether give weapons to Ukraine or allow Putin occupy it
01:12
Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN
00:24
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
23:53
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
23:34
Putin says he will continue war and create "buffer zone"
All News
Advertisement: