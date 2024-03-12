All Sections
Ukraine to massively produce robotic ground platforms that can fire, lay mines or evacuate people – photo

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 12 March 2024, 19:18
Photo: Mykhailo Fedorov

Ukraine begins mass production of robotic ground platforms capable of operating as kamikaze drones, remote-controlled turrets, mining and mine clearing platforms, and evacuation vehicles.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, on Telegram 

Quote: "The mass production of robotic ground platforms begins in Ukraine. Brave1 tested over 50 systems at the training ground (Brave1 is a cluster for development of military technologies, created by Ukraine's government agencies).

Kamikaze platforms, turrets, platforms for destroying Russian positions and equipment, mines, [robots capable of] evacuating the wounded and bringing ammunition to positions were all tested.

 
All Photos: Mykhailo Fedorov

The robots performed adequately on the training ground; in a few months, they will be on the battlefield, with hundreds of different platforms purchased through UNITED24."

Details: Fedorov is convinced that ground-based robotic systems "will be the next game changer of this war."

 
 

"This is an asymmetric response to the enemy's quantitative superiority," Fedorov asserted. According to him, there are over 140 Brave1 robotic systems, 96 of which have undergone a defence examination, and 14 have been codified in accordance with NATO standards.

