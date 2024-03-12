All Sections
Over 40 Russian attacks repelled on two fronts in past day – General Staff report

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 12 March 2024, 20:08
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, the Russians have launched over 40 attacks on the Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts.

Source: report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Over the past day, 78 combat clashes occurred. In total, the Russians launched nine missile attacks and 73 airstrikes and carried out 72 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our forces and populated areas."

Details: The Russians launched the largest number of attacks on the Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts (22 and 19 attacks respectively).

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian attacks, as well as six attacks on each of the Lyman, Bakhmut and Orikhiv fronts.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Russians conducted three assault actions, but to no avail.

