70% of people in Russian-occupied territories ignore Russia's presidential elections

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 13 March 2024, 03:36
Sign reads: Hands off Ukraine! Photo: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

The Kremlin has estimated that about 70% of local residents in the temporarily occupied territories (TOTs) of Ukraine will seek to avoid voting in Russia's illegal presidential elections.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: In addition, about 60% of residents in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine's south are taking a wait-and-see stance, waiting for Ukrainian forces to liberate the area.

The NRC noted that Russia is waging an active disinformation campaign among the local population in the occupied part of Ukraine's south. Their aim is to raise support for Russia among the TOT residents.

Nonetheless, the vast majority of the population in the area opposes Russian occupation and continues to evade obtaining Russian documents.

Background:

  • Cyber Resistance activists intercepted a letter from Vyacheslav Volodin, Head of the State Duma of Russia, to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which he proposes to strengthen state control and confrontation with Western countries after the presidential election in Russia [State Duma is the lower chamber of the Russian parliament – ed.].

Subjects: occupationPutin
