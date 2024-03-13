Russian instructors begin training Belarusian military

Military exercises have begun in Belarus, with Russians serving as instructors for the Belarusian soldiers.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: The Belarusian Defence Ministry announced the beginning of a combat readiness test for the armed forces.

During the exercises, personnel will be deployed to specific areas, including along the border with Ukraine, where combat shooting training and military vehicle movements will take place.

Temporary restrictions on civilians using public roads and oblast territories were also implemented.

Residents reported that the instructors participating in these exercises are Russian citizens. They do not have support among the personnel of the Belarusian Armed Forces.

In particular, Igor Kruchkov, the commander of Belarusian State Border Committee’s separate unit of active measures, expressed dissatisfaction with how Russian military instructors, including mercenaries from the Wagner Private Military Company, interact and behave with the Belarusian border guard special unit personnel.

The NRC stated that the presence of Russian instructors indicates that the Kremlin is not abandoning the idea of ​​using Belarusian military personnel for its own purposes.

It also noted that military exercises have been almost continuously conducted in Belarus since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine to put pressure on the Ukrainian military-political leadership.

