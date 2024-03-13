All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian instructors begin training Belarusian military

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 13 March 2024, 05:45
Russian instructors begin training Belarusian military
Russian and Belarus soldiers. Photo: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Military exercises have begun in Belarus, with Russians serving as instructors for the Belarusian soldiers.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: The Belarusian Defence Ministry announced the beginning of a combat readiness test for the armed forces.

Advertisement:

During the exercises, personnel will be deployed to specific areas, including along the border with Ukraine, where combat shooting training and military vehicle movements will take place. 

Temporary restrictions on civilians using public roads and oblast territories were also implemented.

Residents reported that the instructors participating in these exercises are Russian citizens. They do not have support among the personnel of the Belarusian Armed Forces. 

In particular, Igor Kruchkov, the commander of Belarusian State Border Committee’s separate unit of active measures, expressed dissatisfaction with how Russian military instructors, including mercenaries from the Wagner Private Military Company, interact and behave with the Belarusian border guard special unit personnel.

The NRC stated that the presence of Russian instructors indicates that the Kremlin is not abandoning the idea of ​​using Belarusian military personnel for its own purposes. 

It also noted that military exercises have been almost continuously conducted in Belarus since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine to put pressure on the Ukrainian military-political leadership.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Belaruswar
Advertisement:

After "elections", Putin resorts to scaring world with World War III in the event of conflict between Russia and NATO

Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN

Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

updatedRecord-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

All News
Belarus
European Parliament initiates debate on banning import of agricultural products from Russia and Belarus
Belarus announces military exercises to test its army's combat readiness
Polish Sejm passes resolution imposing sanctions on agricultural products from Russia and Belarus
RECENT NEWS
08:14
After "elections", Putin resorts to scaring world with World War III in the event of conflict between Russia and NATO
08:05
Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:51
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
07:30
Russians intensify attacks on Novopavlivka front, with 36 combat clashes there – General Staff report
06:38
Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
04:54
Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW
02:08
Trump hopes he won't have to decide whether give weapons to Ukraine or allow Putin occupy it
01:12
Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN
00:24
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
23:53
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
All News
Advertisement: