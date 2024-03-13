All Sections
2 civilians killed and 5 injured after Russian forces drop aerial bomb on Myrnohrad – photo

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 13 March 2024, 09:11
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the town of Myrnohrad. Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

Two people were killed and five injured in a Russian attack on the town of Myrnohrad (Donetsk Oblast) late on 12 March.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) on Telegram; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote from Filashkin: "In addition, emergency workers managed to rescue a teenage girl, 13, from the rubble uninjured. All injured civilians are being provided with medical care: one person is in serious condition, and three are in moderate condition."

Photo: Filashkin on Telegram

Details: SES explained that the bodies of those killed had been retrieved from the rubble.

Six more people, including one child, were rescued alive from the destroyed house.

 
Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Filashkin noted that Russian troops dropped a Grom-E1 bomb, which struck a 5-storey building, on the town at around 23:00 on 12 March. A total of 4 houses were damaged in the attack.

The search and rescue operation at the scene has been completed as of the morning of 13 March, Filashkin concluded.  

Updated: Later, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office indicated that men aged 19, 26 and 44, and women aged 46 and 77 had been injured. They were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, bruises to their heads and bodies, and fractures.

A woman, 76, and a man, 68, perished under the rubble.

The Russian attack damaged four high-rise buildings and nine vehicles.   

