2 civilians killed and 5 injured after Russian forces drop aerial bomb on Myrnohrad – photo

Two people were killed and five injured in a Russian attack on the town of Myrnohrad (Donetsk Oblast) late on 12 March.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) on Telegram; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote from Filashkin: "In addition, emergency workers managed to rescue a teenage girl, 13, from the rubble uninjured. All injured civilians are being provided with medical care: one person is in serious condition, and three are in moderate condition."

Details: SES explained that the bodies of those killed had been retrieved from the rubble.

Six more people, including one child, were rescued alive from the destroyed house.

Filashkin noted that Russian troops dropped a Grom-E1 bomb, which struck a 5-storey building, on the town at around 23:00 on 12 March. A total of 4 houses were damaged in the attack.

The search and rescue operation at the scene has been completed as of the morning of 13 March, Filashkin concluded.

Updated: Later, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office indicated that men aged 19, 26 and 44, and women aged 46 and 77 had been injured. They were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, bruises to their heads and bodies, and fractures.

A woman, 76, and a man, 68, perished under the rubble.

The Russian attack damaged four high-rise buildings and nine vehicles.

