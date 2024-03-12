Russians attack on six fronts and carry out 114 air strikes

Russian troops are attacking along the entire frontline, most actively on the Lyman, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts, with a total of 72 combat clashes taking place over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 12 March

Quote from the General Staff: "In total, the enemy launched eight missile strikes and 114 airstrikes, and fired 107 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Over the past day, the following settlements were hit by airstrikes: Prohres in Chernihiv Oblast; Obukhivka, Ambarne, Kupiansk and Petropavlivka (Kharkiv Oblast); Kryvoshyivka and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); Druzhba, Toretsk, Terny, Yampolivka, Fedorivka, Chasiv Yar, Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Zavitne, Oleksandropil, Novopokrovske, Novoselivka Persha, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast."

Details: At night, the Russians again attacked Ukraine with 22 Shahed UAVs, 17 of which were destroyed.

More than 145 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblasts came under artillery fire.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled 15 Russian attacks in the vicinity of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Hryhorivka and Terny in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled six Russian attacks near Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Stupochky and east of Chasovyi Yar (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 Russian attacks in the vicinity of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the Russians near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast), where Russians, supported by aviation, tried to break through the Ukrainian defences 21 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders seven times near Robotyne, Staromaiorske and north-west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on

the Kherson front, the Russians have not stopped trying to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. During the day, the Russians made one attempt to assault Ukrainian positions.

At the same time, Ukraine's Air Force struck eight areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated and one Russian control point over the past day.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket and Artillery Forces struck two areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, a Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system and a 1L219 Zoopark counter-battery radar system.

