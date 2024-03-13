All Sections
Ukraine liberates five more children from temporarily occupied territories – photo

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 13 March 2024, 10:22
A woman and her four children evacuated to Ukraine from Russian-occupied territories. Photo: Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets

Ukraine has evacuated five more children who ended up under occupation after Russia's full-scale invasion to the government-controlled territory of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "We managed to evacuate a mother and her four children, aged 7 to 12. The large family could not leave on their own for a long time. However, when proper conditions have been created for them, the family immediately agreed [to leave for Ukrainian government-controlled territories]."

Photo: Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets

Details: Ukraine also managed to bring back a young man, 17, who refused to obtain Russian citizenship and had to hide from the Russian occupying authorities.

All the children are now in a safe place, receiving medical, psychological, social and humanitarian assistance in order to resume their normal lives.

Prokudin said a total of 35 children from Kherson Oblast have been brought back to Ukrainian-controlled territories since the beginning of 2024.

Subjects: Kherson Oblastoccupationchildren
