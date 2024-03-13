UK intelligence explains how residents of temporarily occupied territories are forced to vote for Putin

UK intelligence has reported that the Russians are holding early voting for the Russian president in Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence's intelligence review on 13 March, reported by European Pravda

Details: The UK Ministry of Defence noted that the Russian occupation regime has increased its efforts to force the population of occupied territories to vote.

Advertisement:

"In Luhansk, 2,600 officials have been drafted in to visit homes and persuade residents to vote. Heads of educational and other government establishments have been told to ensure their subordinates turn out to vote," UK intelligence said.

UK intelligence stated that in the absence of independent election observers and voter lists in at least one settlement, the likelihood of the results being falsified increases.

Analysts believe that due to the significant relocation of the population and migration from the occupied districts, it is likely that only about a third of the pre-war population will remain there.

At the same time, UK intelligence pointed out that trust in the occupation regime is further undermined by the lack of proper representation in the sham elections, low security and coercive measures aimed at forcing the population to vote.

"It is highly likely the occupation authorities in these territories will claim a high turnout with overwhelming support for Putin irrespective of what actually happens, to give the impression that a democratic choice has been made," they added.

Background:

The day before, UK Defence Intelligence analysed the Ukrainian strike on the Beriev Aircraft Company in Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, where, among other things, Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft were repaired.

UK intelligence also warned that Russia could be preparing to deport Ukrainians from the occupied territories.

UK intelligence noted that the Ukrainian Defence Forces had begun to accelerate the construction of defensive positions on several fronts.

Support UP or become our patron!