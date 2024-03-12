All Sections
UK Defence Intelligence: Attack on aircraft company indicates that Ukraine can target strategic facilities in Russia

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 12 March 2024, 12:31
UK Defence Intelligence has analysed the Ukrainian strike on the Beriev Aircraft Company in Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, where, among other things, Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft are repaired. UK intelligence noted that Ukraine is capable of hitting strategic targets in Russia, even if they are considered protected.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review on Twitter dated 12 March, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "This attack demonstrates that Ukrainian operations can still reach strategically significant targets within Russia, even when such sites are thought to be protected, whether in the air or on the land."

Details: UK intelligence noted that the aircraft company in Taganrog has broader strategic significance for Russia, as it services strategic bombers and transport aircraft and operates as a testing centre for the new generation A-100 aircraft.

The constant presence of air defence systems surrounding it attests to its importance.

UK intelligence pointed out that the loss of the A-50U significantly deteriorates Russia's situational awareness. Two weeks after the loss of the second A-50, the fleet will most likely be unable to carry out flights in support of operations in Ukraine.

Background:

  • The Russian cities of Taganrog and Kursk were attacked by drones on the night of 8-9 March. The Beriev Aircraft Company in Taganrog was damaged. A Russian A-50 AWACS aircraft is currently being repaired in the plant's workshops after being damaged in a drone attack.
  • Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence reported that Russia may be preparing to deport residents of occupied territories of Ukraine.

Subjects: RussiaUkrainewaraircraft
