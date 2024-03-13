Russian UAV attack on Sumy: body of second victim retrieved from under rubble

Search and rescue teams have discovered the body of the second victim while dismantling the rubble of a five-storey residential building in Sumy that had been hit by a Russian kamikaze drone.

Source: State Emergency Service on Telegram

Quote: "During the search through the rubble of a five-storey residential building, the body of the second deceased person was retrieved by the State Emergency Service personnel.

We now know that two people died and eight were injured in Russia's nighttime attack on the city. The work continues."

Background: Russian forces attacked the city of Sumy with Shahed loitering munitions on the night of 12-13 March. One of the UAVs hit an apartment block, causing fatalities and injuries.

