Russia loses 580 soldiers and 15 artillery systems in one day

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 15 March 2024, 08:13
Russia loses 580 soldiers and 15 artillery systems in one day

Russia has lost 580 soldiers, 11 armoured combat vehicles and 15 artillery systems over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 428,420 (+580) military personnel;
  • 6,758 (+1) tanks;
  • 12,949 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 10,580 (+15) artillery systems;
  • 1,017 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 717 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 8,254 (+34)  strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 1,920 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 26 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 13,993 (+34) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,711 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment. 

