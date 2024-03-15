Russia loses 580 soldiers and 15 artillery systems in one day
Friday, 15 March 2024, 08:13
Russia has lost 580 soldiers, 11 armoured combat vehicles and 15 artillery systems over the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 428,420 (+580) military personnel;
- 6,758 (+1) tanks;
- 12,949 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;
- 10,580 (+15) artillery systems;
- 1,017 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 717 (+0) air defence systems;
- 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 8,254 (+34) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 1,920 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 13,993 (+34) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,711 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
