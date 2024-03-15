Russia loses 580 soldiers and 15 artillery systems in one day

Russia has lost 580 soldiers, 11 armoured combat vehicles and 15 artillery systems over the past day alone.

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

428,420 (+580) military personnel;

6,758 (+1) tanks;

12,949 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;

10,580 (+15) artillery systems;

1,017 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

717 (+0) air defence systems;

347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

8,254 (+34) strategic and tactical UAVs;

1,920 (+0) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

13,993 (+34) vehicles and tankers;

1,711 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

