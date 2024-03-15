All Sections
Russian Defence Ministry allowing soldiers to cast posthumous votes for Putin, says Ukrainian intelligence

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 15 March 2024, 11:18
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that the Russian Defence Ministry leadership has allowed servicemen participating in the war against Ukraine to vote for Vladimir Putin without even appearing at the "polling stations."

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote: "The latest directives from the main military-political department of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation indicate that the standards for voter identification among military personnel have been simplified to the extent that their physical presence at the polling station is no longer necessary. Moreover, to confirm one's identity, neither a passport nor a military ID will be required  – even photocopies of documents are sufficient.

It is evident that this change will allow Russian "election commissions" to seek to increase the number of Putin voters by bringing "ghosts" to the "polls." Specifically, alongside living servicemen, they plan to add those who are recently deceased, missing, or taken prisoner to the number of individuals who have "voted."

Details: DIU adds that the Kremlin is implementing a whole range of measures to manipulate the outcome of the so-called "Russian presidential elections." Although it is obvious to everyone that neither the legitimacy of these elections nor their results serve as a means of legitimising Putin's rule, neither in Russia nor beyond its borders, add the intelligence.

