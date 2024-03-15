First integrity violations recorded at Russian sham presidential elections – photo, video

Russian media outlets have reported the first violations of electoral integrity during the country’s so-called presidential election, citing independent observers. At one of the polling stations in the city of Voronezh, a portrait of incumbent president Vladimir Putin was hung on the wall (later being covered with a sheet), and at another, the ballot box was found to be "stuffed", already containing ballots before the official start of voting.

Source: Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian news outlet; Russian service of Radio Liberty; Novaya Gazeta, a Russian social and political newspaper; Voronezh Oblast authorities on Telegram

Details: Radio Liberty stated that an observer found a portrait of Vladimir Putin at a polling station in Voronezh. Since political campaigning inside the polling station itself is officially illegal, the portrait was covered with a sheet.

At another polling station, an independent observer found ballot papers in the ballot box before the voting began. Meduza stated that one of the local activists asked the election commission to remove the ballots from the ballot box, to which they agreed. Another polling station in Voronezh opened before voting had officially begun.

In turn, the authorities in Voronezh Oblast called the allegations of ballot stuffing "fake news" and claimed that it was the result of "disinformation attacks conducted by pro-Western and pro-Ukrainian outlets."

Alexei Navalny's supporters also post photos of ballots with the name of the deceased Russian opposition in them – instead of Putin's name.

Navalny's name instead of Putin's on ballot. Photo: The Insider

Voting was also interrupted by an air-raid warning in Belgorod. Voters and election officials were sent to the shelter by security forces. Six minutes later, people returned to the polls and voting continued.

У Бєлгороді переривали голосування через сигнал про ракетну небезпеку. pic.twitter.com/OZlopJ3gnr — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) March 15, 2024

