All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

First integrity violations recorded at Russian sham presidential elections – photo, video

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 15 March 2024, 11:32
First integrity violations recorded at Russian sham presidential elections – photo, video

Russian media outlets have reported the first violations of electoral integrity during the country’s so-called presidential election, citing independent observers. At one of the polling stations in the city of Voronezh, a portrait of incumbent president Vladimir Putin was hung on the wall (later being covered with a sheet), and at another, the ballot box was found to be "stuffed", already containing ballots before the official start of voting.

Source: Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian news outlet; Russian service of Radio Liberty; Novaya Gazeta, a Russian social and political newspaper; Voronezh Oblast authorities on Telegram

Details: Radio Liberty stated that an observer found a portrait of Vladimir Putin at a polling station in Voronezh. Since political campaigning inside the polling station itself is officially illegal, the portrait was covered with a sheet.

Advertisement:

At another polling station, an independent observer found ballot papers in the ballot box before the voting began. Meduza stated that one of the local activists asked the election commission to remove the ballots from the ballot box, to which they agreed. Another polling station in Voronezh opened before voting had officially begun.

In turn, the authorities in Voronezh Oblast called the allegations of ballot stuffing "fake news" and claimed that it was the result of "disinformation attacks conducted by pro-Western and pro-Ukrainian outlets."

Alexei Navalny's supporters also post photos of ballots with the name of the deceased Russian opposition in them – instead of Putin's name.

 
Navalny's name instead of Putin's on ballot.
Photo: The Insider

Voting was also interrupted by an air-raid warning in Belgorod. Voters and election officials were sent to the shelter by security forces. Six minutes later, people returned to the polls and voting continued.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RussiaELECTIONSPutin
Advertisement:

Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population

NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair

updatedLatest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 15 injured, 3 missing – photo, video

US asks Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure – FT

фото Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition

Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?

All News
Russia
EU Council President sarcastically congratulates Putin for winning upcoming election
Russian Defence Ministry allowing soldiers to cast posthumous votes for Putin, says Ukrainian intelligence
Almost 8,000 civilian cars left Belgorod and Kursk oblasts overnight, Russian volunteer soldiers say
RECENT NEWS
17:11
9 Ukrainian children brought home thanks to Qatar
17:10
Senior Ukrainian official comments on "hybrid" options for Ukraine's NATO accession
17:02
updatedRussian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 25, 1 child killed – photo
16:59
Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population
16:58
No illusions about upcoming NATO summit, but Ukraine's invitation is needed – Ukraine's Deputy PM
16:43
Some equipment restarted at Dnipro hydroelectric power plant despite damage
16:00
There is no excuse for our mistakes – Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Russia's attack
15:53
Borrell promises to hold those guilty of Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine accountable
15:32
Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack
15:32
Russia not creating offensive units near Sumy Oblast, we're talking terror
All News
Advertisement: