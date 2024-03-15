Almost 8,000 civilian cars left Belgorod and Kursk oblasts overnight, Russian volunteer soldiers say

Buildings on fire after strikes in Russian border region of Belgorod. Photo: ASTRA on Telegram

The Freedom of Russia Legion has stated that residents of Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk oblasts, in which it is currently conducting combat operations, have begun to evacuate from dangerous areas, with a total of 7,600 vehicles leaving these regions overnight.

Source: The Freedom of Russia Legion on Telegram

Quote: "Since the announcement of the humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of civilians from Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk oblasts, as of 07:00 Moscow time, more than 7,000 civilian cars belonging to residents of Belgorod city and Belgorod Oblast as a whole have used it... Also, more than 600 additional civilian vehicles evacuated the city of Kursk via the corridor..."

Details: The information was reportedly provided by "local residents, law enforcement and security officials who oppose the Putin regime."

Earlier, Russian volunteer soldiers who decided to fight on Russian territory called on residents of Kursk and Belgorod oblasts to urgently evacuate due to a "special military operation on the territory of the aforementioned oblasts." To this end, they announced that a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of the population would be open from 21:00 on 14 March to 7:00 on 15 March.

"After the expiration of the humanitarian corridor, the destruction of military facilities in Belgorod and Kursk oblasts will continue until the region is completely liberated from the Putin regime's troops," the volunteer soldiers stated.

On 15 March, residents of these oblasts were urged to remain indoors "due to the intensification of hostilities in Russia" and later to leave the border regions until "the active phase of the limited military operation is completed." It is reported that the new humanitarian corridor will also operate overnight – from 21:00 on 15 March to 7:00 Moscow time on 16 March.

"Anyone who is unable to use the humanitarian corridor and leave the area of the limited military operation in time is advised to find a safe shelter, refrain from walking outside, avoid crowds of people and vehicles, and stay at home or in safe places if possible," the volunteer soldiers said.

Update: At 12:33, they announced new strikes on military targets in Belgorod.

"Urgent warning for residents of Belgorod! Within the next hour, there will be mass strikes upon military targets in the city of Belgorod. We urge residents to immediately seek shelter in secure locations and refrain from going outside until the attack is over," the message reads.

Background:

On the morning of 14 March, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, said that Russian air defence assets and personnel had shot down eight aerial targets over the city of Belgorod and the surrounding district of the same name. At the same time, Russian Telegram news outlets reported an alleged attempt by a "Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group" to enter the territory of the oblast, but Russian volunteer soldiers who are fighting on Ukraine's side said that it was them attacking military targets in Russia. They explained that they were forced to open fire because Russia continues to hit peaceful settlements in Ukraine.

Immediately afterwards, Denis Nikitin, the leader and founder of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), stated that anti-regime Russian military volunteers would open fire on military targets in Belgorod and Kursk oblasts within 1.5 hours.

Later, the Freedom of Russia Legion posted a video featuring burning buildings and reported that they had destroyed two Russian army ammunition storage points in the village of Tyotkino, in Russia's Kursk Oblast. At the same time, the governor of Kursk Oblast said that "Ukrainian terrorists" were supposedly breaking into the oblast, while Rosgvardia claimed that it was "repelling an attack by Ukrainian saboteurs".

This news has been updated since publication.

