Head of Putin's election HQ Mashkov served with another notice of suspicion

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have served Vladimir Mashkov, the well-known Russian actor who heads Vladimir Putin's "election headquarters", with another notice of suspicion. He is charged with propaganda for Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine; Office of the Prosecutor General

Details: According to the investigation, Mashkov, as a public figure in Russia, openly supported the so-called "special military operation" on the territory of Ukraine [as Russian propaganda calls the war against Ukraine – ed.].

In March 2022, he took part in a concert rally in Moscow to mark the anniversary of Russia's annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. There, he delivered a speech in support of the Russian president and the actions of Russian forces in Ukraine.

Mashkov also spoke with similar rhetoric in September 2022 during the so-called "patriotic action" dedicated to the illegal referendums in the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia.

In December 2023, Mashkov was appointed co-chairman of Putin's "election headquarters" for the sham elections.

In this "position", Mashkov became a key propaganda speaker in the Russian dictator's "election campaign". He publicly calls for support for Russian soldiers fighting against Ukraine.

The actor also justifies the destruction of civilian infrastructure and the seizure of part of Ukraine's territory.

In May 2023, Ukrainian law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine to the famous Russian actor Vladimir Mashkov. According to the investigation, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine in 2022, he has systematically participated in concerts and public events in the territory of the Russian Federation, in the occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts in support of the president and military of Russia.

On 21 December 2023, it became known that Vladimir Mashkov had become the head of Vladimir Putin's election headquarters for the sham elections scheduled for 15-17 March 2024.

