Ukrainian aircraft launch 7 attacks on Russian targets over past 24 hours – General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed 68 times across the war zone over the past 24 hours, with Russian troops launching 8 missile strikes, 57 airstrikes, and 46 bombardments using multiple launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 15 March

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled three Russian attacks near the settlements of Synkivka and Tabaivka (Kharkiv Oblast), where the Russians sought to improve their tactical position.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), Terny and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian troops, supported by aircraft, attempted to break through Ukrainian defences.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces mounted no offensive (assault) operations.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled over 20 Russian attacks near the settlements of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian troops are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces, supported by aircraft, sought to break through Ukrainian defences 22 times.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian troops attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders five times near the settlements of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Russian forces mounted three unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian troops over the past 24 hours.

Quote: "Ukrainian aircraft struck seven clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and military equipment over the past 24 hours.

