Russia loses another 1,160 soldiers and 21 tanks

Russia has lost 1,160 soldiers, 21 tanks and 26 artillery systems over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

429,580 (+1,160) military personnel;

6,779 (+21) tanks;

12,973 (+24) armoured combat vehicles;

10,606 (+26) artillery systems;

1,017 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

719 (+2) air defence systems;

347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

8,268 (+14) strategic and tactical UAVs;

1,922 (+2) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

14,024 (+31) vehicles and tankers;

1,712 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

