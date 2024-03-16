Russia loses another 1,160 soldiers and 21 tanks
Saturday, 16 March 2024, 07:44
Russia has lost 1,160 soldiers, 21 tanks and 26 artillery systems over the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 429,580 (+1,160) military personnel;
- 6,779 (+21) tanks;
- 12,973 (+24) armoured combat vehicles;
- 10,606 (+26) artillery systems;
- 1,017 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 719 (+2) air defence systems;
- 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 8,268 (+14) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 1,922 (+2) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 14,024 (+31) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,712 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
