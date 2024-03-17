Russian forces attack civilian infrastructure in Sumy

The city of Sumy in northern Ukraine. Photo: Google Maps

Russian forces carried out two attacks on civilian infrastructure in the city of Sumy (Ukraine's north) on Sunday, 17 March.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne

Quote from the Sumy Oblast Military Administration: "Today, on 17 March, enemy forces carried out two attacks on civilian infrastructure in the city of Sumy.

All relevant services have been deployed to the sites of the attacks.

The aftermath of the enemy attacks is being determined."

Details: Suspilne reported that explosions rocked Sumy around 16:00 Kyiv time.

Another three explosions occurred in Okhtyrka in Sumy Oblast on the morning of 17 March, causing a power cut.

Suspilne also reported that Russian forces bombed the centre of the village of Velyka Pysarivka and shelled the city of Vorozhba, both in Sumy Oblast, on Sunday.

