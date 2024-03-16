Search and rescue operation complete in 5-storey building hit by UAV in Sumy

On Saturday afternoon, the State Emergency Service completed search and rescue operations in the 5-storey building that was hit by a Russian Shahed drone on 13 March.

Source: Oleh Strilka, spokesman for the Sumy Oblast branch of the State Emergency Service, in a comment to Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster

Details: Rescue workers dismantled everything they had access to. However, the body of the girl, who lived on the fifth floor, was not found.

The search and rescue operations lasted for four days. During this time, the bodies of three dead people were removed from under the rubble.

In the first days after the attack, more than a hundred firefighters were at the site of the hit, and there were repeated fires at night, so rescue workers worked continuously. Only dismantling works would stop at night.

Background:

On the night of 12-13 March, Russian forces attacked Sumy with Shahed loitering munitions, one of which hit an apartment building. Early reports indicated that two people had been killed and eight injured.

On 14 March, the number of fatalities in this attack increased to 3.

