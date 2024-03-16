All Sections
Search and rescue operation complete in 5-storey building hit by UAV in Sumy

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 16 March 2024, 17:23
Search and rescue operation complete in 5-storey building hit by UAV in Sumy
A 5-storey building in Sumy after the Shahed strike, photo: State Emergency Service

On Saturday afternoon, the State Emergency Service completed search and rescue operations in the 5-storey building that was hit by a Russian Shahed drone on 13 March.

Source: Oleh Strilka, spokesman for the Sumy Oblast branch of the State Emergency Service, in a comment to Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster 

Details: Rescue workers dismantled everything they had access to. However, the body of the girl, who lived on the fifth floor, was not found. 

The search and rescue operations lasted for four days. During this time, the bodies of three dead people were removed from under the rubble. 

In the first days after the attack, more than a hundred firefighters were at the site of the hit, and there were repeated fires at night, so rescue workers worked continuously. Only dismantling works would stop at night. 

Background

Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population

NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair

updatedLatest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 15 injured, 3 missing – photo, video

US asks Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure – FT

фото Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition

Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?

