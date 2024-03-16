All Sections
Zelenskyy appoints former head of Luhansk Oblast to head district in Zakarpattia Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 16 March 2024, 16:15
Serhii Haidai. Photo: Future Publishing via Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Serhii Haidai, the former head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, as the Head of Mukachevo District State Administration in Zakarpattia Oblast.

Source: decree of 15 March published on the President's website; Haidai on Facebook

Details: With another decree, Zelenskyy dismissed Edhar Tokar from the post of head of Mukachevo District State Administration.

Haidai commented on the appointment on his Facebook page: "I have a new task. Mukachevo district, let's start working!"

For reference: Serhii Haidai was the Head of Luhansk Oblast State Administration from 25 October 2019 to 15 March 2023. He previously served as the Head of Mukachevo District State Administration – from September 2015 till November 2018.

Background:

  • On 15 March 2023, Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Haidai from his post.  
  • Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that he could become Ukraine's ambassador to Kazakhstan.
  • On 22 May 2023, the Dzerkalo Tyzhnia outlet, citing its own sources, reported that Kazakhstan had not agreed to appoint Haidai as ambassador to the country. 
  • At the time, Haidai stated that there was no official refusal to appoint him as ambassador to Kazakhstan, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan refused to comment.

Subjects: Zakarpattia OblastLuhansk OblastZelenskyy
