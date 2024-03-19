Pentagon chief to reassure allies of US commitment to Ukraine at Ramstein – Reuters

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will try to convince European allies on Tuesday that President Joe Biden's administration is still committed to supporting Ukraine, in spite of the fact that Washington has almost run out of money to support Kyiv.

Details: Austin will chair the meeting, known as the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, which will take place at Ramstein Air Base in Germany and will be attended by about 50 allies providing military support to Ukraine.

The Pentagon said that Austin, who is making his first trip abroad since being treated for prostate cancer, will reaffirm Washington's commitment to Ukraine.

"I think our allies are acutely aware of our funding situation and the Ukrainians more so than anyone because of the shortages that are resulting from us not being able to supply them," a senior US defence official said on condition of anonymity.

Last week, the Biden administration said it would provide US$300 million in military aid to Ukraine, but added that this was an extraordinary step after unexpected savings on military contracts made by the Pentagon.

Officials are not ruling out the prospect of finding additional funds in this manner, but they say that this amount will not be enough to compensate for the lack of action by Congress.

Experts say Austin will face a sceptical audience in Europe.

At a joint press conference in Berlin on Friday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reaffirmed their support for Ukraine, whose ammunition-starved troops are fighting their toughest battles since the first days of the Russian invasion.

European support is becoming increasingly important as Biden has failed to get a major aid package for Ukraine through Congress, and much of his foreign policy energy is focused on the war in Gaza, the article says.

But US officials say the reality is that without the United States, European support for Ukraine will be insufficient to stand up to Russian forces.

"There isn't a way that our allies can really combine forces to make up for the lack of U.S. support," said a senior US defence official.

