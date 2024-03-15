All Sections
US Defense Secretary to travel to Germany for 20th Ramstein-format meeting

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 15 March 2024, 06:26
US Defense Secretary to travel to Germany for 20th Ramstein-format meeting
Lloyd Austin, Photo: Getty images

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will travel to Germany next week for an in-person meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (Ramstein format).

Source: Ukrinform citing Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh 

Quote: "On Monday, Secretary Austin will depart for Germany where he and the Chairman, Chairman C.Q. Brown, Jr., will host the 20th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base."

Details: Singh noted that the meeting is expected to be attended by defence ministers and high-ranking military officials from about 50 countries.

They will discuss the continuation of the war in Ukraine and further support for the Ukrainian people.

