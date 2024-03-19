All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Putin wants to use "record election victory" to prolong war in Ukraine – ISW

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 19 March 2024, 05:14
Putin wants to use record election victory to prolong war in Ukraine – ISW
Putin. Photo: Ria Novosti

Experts from the Institute for the Study of War believe that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to use his "record victory" in the presidential "elections" as a precondition for a protracted war in Ukraine.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: Analysts say that Putin is trying to use the claimed record voter turnout and support for his candidacy to create information preconditions for a protracted war in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Putin and senior Russian officials claimed that the record voter turnout and high public support for Putin demonstrated Russia's unity and trust in Putin.

The Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) announced on 18 March that Putin had won the presidential election with 87.28% of the vote.

Ella Pamfilova, the head of the Russian CEC, said that the voter turnout in the elections in Russia was 77.44%, which was a record number.

The Russian CEC has announced that voter turnout in the 2018 presidential election in Russia was 67.47%, with Putin winning with 76.67% of the vote.

In addition, the commission said that Putin received between 88.12 and 95.23 per cent of the vote in occupied Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts and Crimea.

The review indicates that Russian occupation officials are likely to have falsified the record high support for Putin in occupied Ukraine and likely forced Ukrainian citizens to participate in the "elections", which were essentially coercive given the large number of Russian troops operating in occupied Ukraine.

Experts also add that Putin is likely to continue his efforts to create information conditions to justify the continued occupation of Ukraine's territories under the guise of "protecting" civilians who are in danger only because of the Russian invasion.

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 18 March:

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed occupied Crimea 10 years ago, setting conditions for the full conquest of Ukraine Putin still seeks.
  • Russian occupation authorities have consistently oppressed Ukrainians on the peninsula — the same charge of which Putin accused the Ukrainian government to justify his invasion — and Russia has since militarised Crimea to support its broader territorial ambitions against Ukraine.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin is attempting to use claimed record levels of voter turnout and support for his presidential candidacy to set informational conditions for a protracted war in Ukraine.
  • Putin responded to French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent proposals to send Western troops to Ukraine by claiming that NATO personnel are already in Ukraine.
  • Putin reemphasised the idea of a "sanitary zone" in Ukraine in a manner congruent with Russian Security Council Deputy Chair Dmitry Medvedev’s recent call for the total elimination of Ukrainian statehood and absorption into the Russian Federation.
  • Putin admitted that the all-Russian pro-Ukrainian volunteer forces are comprised of Russian citizens amid the continuation of cross-border raids into Belgorod Oblast on 18 March.
  • Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Spokesperson Maria Zakharova baselessly accused Ukraine of conducting the reported 17 March drone strike against a military base in Transnistria, the pro-Russian breakaway republic of Moldova, likely as part of an ongoing Kremlin hybrid operation aimed at destabilising Moldova.
  • Russian forces recently made a marginal confirmed advance in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia needs to form a veteran-led Russian "Administrative Corps" as part of the "Time of Heroes" initiative, which will incorporate Russian veterans into the Russian workforce.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: PutinRussiawarELECTIONS
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
Putin
Erdoğan congratulates Putin with "victory" on sham elections and mentions talks with Ukraine
US wants to recognise Russia as state sponsor of terrorism, claiming Putin illegitimate
NATO Secretary General on Putin's "elections": Neither free nor fair
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: