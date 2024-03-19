Russia lost ability to mine Black Sea, but there is more than enough demining work

After losing several bombers, Russia has significantly fewer opportunities to mine the Black Sea, but Ukrainian bomb disposal experts still have more than enough work.

Source: Captain 3rd Rank (equivalent to Lieutenant Commander) Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Currently, they [the Russians] have far fewer capabilities [to mine the Black Sea]. When they were doing this recently, they had been using aircraft since losing another Su-24 that dropped naval mines.

They haven't done it for months. I can't recall any instances of them dropping mines lately."

Details: Pletchuk also stated that there are numerous mines in the sea that "move unpredictably on their own; plus the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric station, when every mine set on the left bank was washed into the sea."

According to Pletenchuk, the daily search and neutralisation of mine-explosive objects is more than enough work for Ukraine’s experts.

