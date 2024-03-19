All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

UK Intelligence: Russia seeks ways to keep its Black Sea Fleet safe

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 19 March 2024, 14:17
UK Intelligence: Russia seeks ways to keep its Black Sea Fleet safe
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. Photo: Getty Images

The Russian Defence Ministry has had to intensify its efforts to safeguard its fleet in the Black Sea, as Ukraine continues to seek opportunities to conduct long-range strikes.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence's intelligence review on 19 March, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The UK intelligence stated that the success of Ukraine’s asymmetric maritime strike campaign led to Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu visiting the Black Sea Fleet command post in Crimea on 17 March. 

Advertisement:

Shoigu received updated information about Ukrainian operations and discussed the effectiveness of Russian naval forces in the region.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported that Shoigu announced new measures for Black Sea Fleet units to mitigate the threat from Ukrainian UAVs, including surface ones.

During the visit, Shoigu emphasised the importance of conducting daily training in countering drones, enabling ship crews to quickly repel attacks during the day and at night. 

Shoigu also ordered the installation of additional large-calibre weapons on ships to enhance their defensive capabilities.

The UK intelligence pointed out that the Russian Navy likely resorted to limiting its operations in the eastern part of the Black Sea as its losses increased and its perception of the threat intensified.

Background: 

  • UK Defence Intelligence assessed the appointment of the new Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Alexander Moiseyev, instead of Nikolai Yevmenov, and the tasks he faces after a series of losses of Russian ships due to attacks by Ukraine.
  • In early March, UK Defence Intelligence analysed Russia's losses in the Black Sea over the past five weeks amid the recent sinking of the Russian patrol boat Sergei Kotov in the region.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Black SeaUK
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
Black Sea
Ukraine's defence intelligence chief says attacks on Russian ships are in preparation for Crimea operation
No Russian warships have entered Black Sea for four days in row
27 Russians wounded and 7 killed in sinking of Sergei Kotov patrol boat, Ukrainian intelligence says
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: