UK Intelligence: Russia seeks ways to keep its Black Sea Fleet safe

The Russian Defence Ministry has had to intensify its efforts to safeguard its fleet in the Black Sea, as Ukraine continues to seek opportunities to conduct long-range strikes.

Details: The UK intelligence stated that the success of Ukraine’s asymmetric maritime strike campaign led to Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu visiting the Black Sea Fleet command post in Crimea on 17 March.

Shoigu received updated information about Ukrainian operations and discussed the effectiveness of Russian naval forces in the region.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported that Shoigu announced new measures for Black Sea Fleet units to mitigate the threat from Ukrainian UAVs, including surface ones.

During the visit, Shoigu emphasised the importance of conducting daily training in countering drones, enabling ship crews to quickly repel attacks during the day and at night.

Shoigu also ordered the installation of additional large-calibre weapons on ships to enhance their defensive capabilities.

The UK intelligence pointed out that the Russian Navy likely resorted to limiting its operations in the eastern part of the Black Sea as its losses increased and its perception of the threat intensified.

UK Defence Intelligence assessed the appointment of the new Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Alexander Moiseyev, instead of Nikolai Yevmenov, and the tasks he faces after a series of losses of Russian ships due to attacks by Ukraine.

In early March, UK Defence Intelligence analysed Russia's losses in the Black Sea over the past five weeks amid the recent sinking of the Russian patrol boat Sergei Kotov in the region.

