Ukraine's survival in danger – Pentagon chief

Ukraine's survival is in danger, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Reuters

Details: On Tuesday, Austin chaired the monthly Ramstein-format meeting of about 50 allies providing military support to Ukraine.

"Today, Ukraine's survival is in danger," Austin said at a press conference after the meeting.

"Our allies and partners continue to step up, the United States must also," Austin added.

Austin did not say how Washington would support Ukraine without additional funding.

"I think our allies are acutely aware of our funding situation, and the Ukrainians more so than anyone because of the shortages that are resulting from us not being able to supply them," a senior US defence official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Background:

Opening Tuesday’s meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, Lloyd Austin vowed that the United States would continue to support Ukraine's military efforts against Russia.

US House Speaker Mike Johnson has effectively agreed to unblock the decision to provide aid to Ukraine, but with significant changes – as a House of Representatives bill and in the form of a loan or lend-lease.

He also admitted that aid to Ukraine and Israel would still be divided into separate bills. Any new bill will have to receive enough votes in both the House and the Senate.

