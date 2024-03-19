Ukraine's Defence Intelligence says Pantsir air defence systems won't save Russian oil refineries from attacks

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence has described Russian officials' claims that oil refineries and energy facilities are to be reinforced with air defence systems as window dressing, predicting that military facilities in the Russian Federation will continue to face problems.

Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Pantsir systems have been deployed there for a while; this is a statement intended to calm public outrage and divert budget spending. Fundamentally, these statements will have no effect on the situation; there will continue to be problems at the occupier's enterprises that are used for military purposes."

Artem Verkhov, Director of the Gas Industry Development Department at the Russian Ministry of Energy, said that the Russian authorities plan to use Pantsir air defence systems to protect oil and gas facilities.

In recent weeks, drones have attacked over a dozen major Russian refineries. According to Ukrainska Pravda sources, this is a large-scale operation by Ukraine's Defence Forces, which include the Ukrainian Security Service, Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, Special Operations Forces and Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

