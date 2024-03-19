All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence says Pantsir air defence systems won't save Russian oil refineries from attacks

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 19 March 2024, 19:12
Andrii Yusov. Stock photo: Facebook

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence has described Russian officials' claims that oil refineries and energy facilities are to be reinforced with air defence systems as window dressing, predicting that military facilities in the Russian Federation will continue to face problems.

Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Pantsir systems have been deployed there for a while; this is a statement intended to calm public outrage and divert budget spending. Fundamentally, these statements will have no effect on the situation; there will continue to be problems at the occupier's enterprises that are used for military purposes."

Previously:

Russia
Decolonisation of Russia expected soon – Secretary of Ukraine's Defence Council
Russians ramp up defences at oil refineries after Ukrainian UAV attacks
Russia's oil exports grow despite Ukrainian drone attacks
