Commander-in-Chief is dissatisfied with commanders of some brigades and announces personnel changes

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 2 March 2024, 09:24
Syrskyi on the front line

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has announced personnel changes among brigade commanders whose actions endanger the lives and health of their subordinates.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote from Syrskyi: "I continue to work on the eastern front. Over the course of three days, it has become quite clear why, given the same levels of personnel, weapons and military equipment, some brigades manage to deter enemy attacks and hold their positions while others do not.

First and foremost, it depends on the brigade commander, his level of training, experience, ability to make relevant and balanced decisions, and understanding of the full extent of responsibility for the performance of tasks and for the lives and health of his subordinates.

Indeed, the level of training and cohesion of the brigade headquarters, through which the commander exercises his authority, is of great importance.

That is why I have sent teams of specialists to certain brigades where there are problems with staff training to share their experience and provide assistance.

After hearing from brigade commanders and their deputies, all the necessary decisions were made to provide reserves, ammunition, UAVs and other equipment. In some cases, when a commander does not know the situation and his actions and commands directly threaten the lives and health of his subordinates, I have to make personnel decisions."

Details: Syrskyi also praised the actions of the 54th Separate Mechanised Brigade, which destroyed two convoys of Russian armoured vehicles with accurate artillery fire combined with skilful mining, as well as the resilience and courage of the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade and 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade in the battles for Orlivka and Berdychi, and the determination and courage of the 79th Airborne Assault Brigade in repelling Russian attacks near Novomykhailivka.

Syrskyi also spoke of the positive results of replacing one of the brigades on the front line after two years of continuous fighting and moving to the rear to restore combat capability.

This is likely to be about the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Marko Bezruchko, which defended Avdiivka.

Subjects: Armed Forceswar
