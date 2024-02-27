110th Brigade which defended Avdiivka leaves on rotation: "First time in two years"

The flag of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade, the sign reads "Freedom or Death". Photo: 110th Brigade on Facebook

The 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Marko Bezruchko, which defended Avdiivka, has been sent for rotation. The brigade has hinted that this is their first rotation since the full-scale invasion started.

Source: 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade on Facebook

Quote: "We are going to rest. We are leaving with our heads held high. After two years of fighting, we finally have a rotation.

We’ll be gaining strength to fight the enemy again. We wish the units that have replaced us the stamina and strength to kill as many 'orcs' [a Ukrainian term for the Russian army – ed.] as possible."

Details: The 110th Brigade thanked the Avdiivka, Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk City Military Administrations and the management of the Avdiivka Coke Plant: "Without your help, it would have been much harder for us to hold back the invasion of the Muscovite horde."

