110th Brigade which defended Avdiivka leaves on rotation: "First time in two years"
The 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Marko Bezruchko, which defended Avdiivka, has been sent for rotation. The brigade has hinted that this is their first rotation since the full-scale invasion started.
Source: 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade on Facebook
Quote: "We are going to rest. We are leaving with our heads held high. After two years of fighting, we finally have a rotation.
We’ll be gaining strength to fight the enemy again. We wish the units that have replaced us the stamina and strength to kill as many 'orcs' [a Ukrainian term for the Russian army – ed.] as possible."
Details: The 110th Brigade thanked the Avdiivka, Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk City Military Administrations and the management of the Avdiivka Coke Plant: "Without your help, it would have been much harder for us to hold back the invasion of the Muscovite horde."
Background:
- On 17 February, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, announced the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka. At the time, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, stated that the defenders had consolidated their positions on new defensive lines. The Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered losses, and some soldiers went missing or were taken prisoner.
- Wounded Ukrainian soldiers who were surrounded in the Zenit defence position were shot by the Russians despite a promise to evacuate them, the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Marko Bezruchko, which defended Avdiivka, reported.
