Zelenskyy urges West to give more air defence systems after Russian attack on Odesa – video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on partners to provide additional air defence systems and missiles for Ukraine after a Russian attack on Odesa on the night of 1-2 March, when at least two people were killed.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Russia continues to fight civilians. [There was] a night attack with Shahed attack drones on Kharkiv, Odesa and the cities of Sumy Oblast. One of the enemy drones hit a residential building in Odesa. 18 apartments were destroyed.

So far, two people have been killed and eight others injured, including a child. My condolences to the families and friends of those who were killed.

We need more air defence from our partners. We need to strengthen the Ukrainian air shield to add protection for our people from Russian terror. More air defence systems and more missiles for air defence systems is what saves lives."

Background: On the night of 1-2 March, two people were killed, civilians were wounded and residential high-rise buildings were damaged in Odesa as a result of the Russian drone attack.

