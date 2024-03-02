Explosion occurs at power substation supplying defence facilities in Russia's Yekaterinburg – video
An explosion occurred on the night of 1-2 March at the Kalininskaya power substation, which supplies power to three defence facilities, in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg.
Source: TASS, a pro-Kremlin Russian news outlet; Russia’s National Antiterrorism Committee; Telegram channel Mash
Details: The substation supplies energy to three defence facilities: the Kalinin Machine-Building Plant, Turbine Motor Plant and Uralmash.
Russian media claim that a short circuit could cause the explosion.
Russia’s National Antiterrorism Committee also stated it was a "malfunction of electrical equipment accompanied by a bang."
Mash reported that an improvised explosive device was triggered. The detonation occurred on a timer.
Reportedly, everything is now said to be functioning.
