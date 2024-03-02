All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosion occurs at power substation supplying defence facilities in Russia's Yekaterinburg – video

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 2 March 2024, 14:07
Explosion occurs at power substation supplying defence facilities in Russia's Yekaterinburg – video
Screenshot

An explosion occurred on the night of 1-2 March at the Kalininskaya power substation, which supplies power to three defence facilities, in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg.

Source: TASS, a pro-Kremlin Russian news outlet; Russia’s National Antiterrorism Committee; Telegram channel Mash

Details: The substation supplies energy to three defence facilities: the Kalinin Machine-Building Plant, Turbine Motor Plant and Uralmash. 

Advertisement:

Russian media claim that a short circuit could cause the explosion. 

Russia’s National Antiterrorism Committee also stated it was a "malfunction of electrical equipment accompanied by a bang." 

Mash reported that an improvised explosive device was triggered. The detonation occurred on a timer. 

Reportedly, everything is now said to be functioning.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiaexplosion
Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
Russia
Russians and Belarusians have not bargained for production of Grad MLRS parts
Bundestag wants explanations for Russia's alleged interception of German generals' conversations
Air defence damages multi-storey building in Russia's St Petersburg, while responding to drone attack – video
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on allies to send training teams to Ukraine
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
All News
Advertisement: