Ukraine's intelligence comments on explosion in Russia's Yekaterinburg: some citizens there cannot put up with Putin's regime

Andrii Yusov, the spokesman of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, has commented on the reports of an explosion at a power substation in the city of Yekaterinburg, Russia, and mentioned the citizens in Russia who cannot put up with Putin’s regime.

Source: Yusov on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Infrastructure degradation continues there [in Russia]. What explodes in Russia is the responsibility, in particular, of the Russian authorities.

Advertisement:

However, there are indeed concerned citizens on this territory who cannot put up with Putin's dictatorship and are doing everything possible to liberate their country as soon as possible in the only legal way possible – through armed struggle against the bloody Putin regime."

Background: On the night of 2 March, an explosion occurred at the Kalininskaya power substation in Yekaterinburg, Russia, which supplies power to three companies of Russia's defence industrial base.

Support UP or become our patron!