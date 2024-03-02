All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's intelligence comments on explosion in Russia's Yekaterinburg: some citizens there cannot put up with Putin's regime

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 2 March 2024, 17:03
Ukraine's intelligence comments on explosion in Russia's Yekaterinburg: some citizens there cannot put up with Putin's regime
An explosion in Russia's Yekaterinburg. Photo: Telegram-based news outlet Mash

Andrii Yusov, the spokesman of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, has commented on the reports of an explosion at a power substation in the city of Yekaterinburg, Russia, and mentioned the citizens in Russia who cannot put up with Putin’s regime.

Source: Yusov on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Infrastructure degradation continues there [in Russia]. What explodes in Russia is the responsibility, in particular, of the Russian authorities.

Advertisement:

However, there are indeed concerned citizens on this territory who cannot put up with Putin's dictatorship and are doing everything possible to liberate their country as soon as possible in the only legal way possible – through armed struggle against the bloody Putin regime."

Background: On the night of 2 March, an explosion occurred at the Kalininskaya power substation in Yekaterinburg, Russia, which supplies power to three companies of Russia's defence industrial base.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiaexplosion
Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
Russia
Russia may attempt to reactivate older A-50 aircraft after the loss of two planes – UK Defence Intelligence
Explosion occurs at power substation supplying defence facilities in Russia's Yekaterinburg – video
Russians and Belarusians have not bargained for production of Grad MLRS parts
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on allies to send training teams to Ukraine
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
All News
Advertisement: