All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia may attempt to reactivate older A-50 aircraft after the loss of two planes – UK Defence Intelligence

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 2 March 2024, 14:33
Russia may attempt to reactivate older A-50 aircraft after the loss of two planes – UK Defence Intelligence
The A-50 airplane. Photo: Wikipedia

UK Defence Intelligence has assessed that one week after losing its second A-50U long-range radar detection aircraft, Russia has most likely ceased flights of this aircraft to support operations in Ukraine.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 2 March, as reported by European Pravda

UK intelligence says that the grounding of the A-50 will continue until internal investigations are completed regarding the inability to protect another crucial asset and how to reduce the ongoing threat posed by Ukrainian air defence.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The loss of this capability providing daily command and control to Russian air operations highly likely significantly degrades the situational awareness provided to air crews," the review reads.

It is emphasised that this capability gap is something Russia cannot afford.

"It is likely that Russia will have to explore options to bridge this gap, including repurposing aircraft and accepting greater risk to provide the effective air support its ground forces require, but are likely not receiving," the intelligence states.

They add that the fatigue of aircraft and crews will almost certainly intensify when the A-50s resume operations, and the fleet will become increasingly stretched.

"It is a realistic possibility Russia may attempt to bring previously mothballed A-50 airframes back into service to alleviate this," UK Defence Intelligence believes.

Background:

  • Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence stated that although Russia still has a reserve of A-50 aircraft, losing an experienced crew could be quite significant. The recent incident of the downing of this aircraft raises questions about the effectiveness of the planning and protection by Russian forces of such valuable assets.
  • After the downing of the first A-50, UK Defence Intelligence reported that Russia had begun using a new similar aircraft, but with more caution. They also suggested that the loss of the aircraft was almost certainly not an accident.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiawaraircraft
Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
Russia
Explosion occurs at power substation supplying defence facilities in Russia's Yekaterinburg – video
Russians and Belarusians have not bargained for production of Grad MLRS parts
Bundestag wants explanations for Russia's alleged interception of German generals' conversations
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on allies to send training teams to Ukraine
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
All News
Advertisement: