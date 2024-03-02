All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


German Defence Ministry confirms that its Air Force officers' conversation was intercepted

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 2 March 2024, 17:46
German Defence Ministry confirms that its Air Force officers' conversation was intercepted
German flag. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Germany's Defence Ministry has reported that an internal conversation between German Air Force officers has been intercepted.

Source: German news channel n-tv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "We believe that a conversation [between] Air Force [officers] has been intercepted. We currently can't say for sure whether the recorded or written version that is being circulated on social media has been altered," a ministry spokeswoman told dpa in Berlin.

Advertisement:

This was also reported earlier by Berlin's ARD studio.

Background:

  • The Federal Ministry of Defence of Germany has reportedly initiated an investigation into whether conversations of representatives of its air force – who, according to Russian propaganda, allegedly discussed blowing up the Crimean Bridge with Taurus missiles – were intercepted.
  • An online conference call of senior Air Force officers, possibly intercepted by the Russians on 19 February, concerned the preparation of a 30-minute briefing for Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on the possibility of a mission involving Taurus long-range missiles in Ukraine. The officers openly mentioned, among other things, that US and UK troops were operating in Ukraine and discussed the possibility of training Ukrainian personnel in Germany for the Taurus mission.
  • Afterwards, a range of German politicians called for the situation with possible bugging and espionage in the Bundeswehr to be clarified.
  • This week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz once again ruled out sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine, claiming that this would mean that Germany would become a party to the war against Russia.
  • Chancellor added that Germany could not give Ukraine weapons with a range of 500 km, which, "in case of incorrect usage, could hit a certain target somewhere in Moscow".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Germanymissile strikeCrimea
Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
Germany
Bundestag wants explanations for Russia's alleged interception of German generals' conversations
Russia claims German generals discussed blowing up Crimean bridge: Berlin to investigate
Bloomberg: the UK pressures Germany to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on allies to send training teams to Ukraine
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
All News
Advertisement: