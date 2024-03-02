All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Attack on Odesa: death toll rises to 8 – photo

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 2 March 2024, 21:37
Attack on Odesa: death toll rises to 8 – photo
The site of the strike in Odesa. Photo: State Emergency Service

The body of the eighth person has been discovered under the rubble of the multi-storey building in Odesa hit by a hostile Shahed drone on Saturday night.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

 

Quote: "The body of the eighth person has been found under the rubble at the site of a Russian strike on a multi-storey building.

Advertisement:

Efforts are underway to uncover it."

Details: As of 21:30, the number of casualties has risen to nine people, one of them a child.

 
 

Later, Kiper reported on the age and gender of the people killed.

"As of this moment we know of eight people killed in the attack. Three men, 35, 40 and 54 years old, two women, 73 and 31 years old, and two children, three-year-old Mark and 4-month-old Tymofii. The body of a woman was just uncovered from under the rubble. Her identity is being established," Kiper wrote.

Background

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: droneswar
Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
drones
Bodies of woman and baby found under rubble in Odesa – photo
Russian attack on apartment building in Odesa: 18 flats destroyed, 7 damaged – photo
Police officers injured and service vehicles damaged in Russian UAV attack on Kherson Oblast
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on allies to send training teams to Ukraine
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
All News
Advertisement: