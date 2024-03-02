Attack on Odesa: death toll rises to 8 – photo

The site of the strike in Odesa. Photo: State Emergency Service

The body of the eighth person has been discovered under the rubble of the multi-storey building in Odesa hit by a hostile Shahed drone on Saturday night.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The body of the eighth person has been found under the rubble at the site of a Russian strike on a multi-storey building.

Advertisement:

Efforts are underway to uncover it."

Details: As of 21:30, the number of casualties has risen to nine people, one of them a child.

Later, Kiper reported on the age and gender of the people killed.

"As of this moment we know of eight people killed in the attack. Three men, 35, 40 and 54 years old, two women, 73 and 31 years old, and two children, three-year-old Mark and 4-month-old Tymofii. The body of a woman was just uncovered from under the rubble. Her identity is being established," Kiper wrote.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!