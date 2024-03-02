All Sections
Bodies of woman and baby found under rubble in Odesa – photo

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 2 March 2024, 18:08
Bodies of woman and baby found under rubble in Odesa – photo
Emergency workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

The death toll from the Russian Shahed UAV attack on an apartment building in Odesa has risen to seven. The body of a woman with her three-month-old baby has been found under the rubble.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration; Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko

Quote from Kiper: "The body of a baby has also been found next to the woman's body. The death toll from the attack has now reached seven."

Details: Earlier, Kiper reported that a woman's body had been retrieved from the rubble, bringing the death toll from the Russian attack to six.

Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko added that emergency workers had uncovered the bodies of a mother and her three-month-old baby in Odesa.

фото з Telegram Клименка
Photo: Klymenko on Telegram

This means that there are now two children among the seven people killed in the strike. The search and rescue operation is underway.

Later, in his evening address, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Tymofii, the boy killed in the Russian attack on Odesa, was four month old.

Background: Around 14:50, emergency workers retrieved the fifth body from the rubble of an apartment building partially destroyed by a Russian Shahed UAV attack on Odesa.

