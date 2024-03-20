Russians bombard Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: five people wounded

Five people have been injured as a result of a Russian bombardment of the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "There were explosions at night in the Synelnykove district. Preliminary reports indicate that five people were injured in the enemy attack. Among them is a whole family whose house was destroyed by the occupiers. A brother and sister, aged 12 and 19, and their 57-year-old father are in a moderate condition. A 47-year-old woman is more seriously wounded. ‘She is in a critical condition.’"

Advertisement:

Details: He added that all four of the wounded are in hospital.

Residential buildings were also damaged as a result of the Russian bombardment.

Information about the damage is being established.

Support UP or become our patron!