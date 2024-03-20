Russians bombard Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: five people wounded
Five people have been injured as a result of a Russian bombardment of the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Lysak: "There were explosions at night in the Synelnykove district. Preliminary reports indicate that five people were injured in the enemy attack. Among them is a whole family whose house was destroyed by the occupiers. A brother and sister, aged 12 and 19, and their 57-year-old father are in a moderate condition. A 47-year-old woman is more seriously wounded. ‘She is in a critical condition.’"
Details: He added that all four of the wounded are in hospital.
Residential buildings were also damaged as a result of the Russian bombardment.
Information about the damage is being established.
