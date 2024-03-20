All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kremlin continues to form coalition of states to oppose West – ISW

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 20 March 2024, 06:48
Kremlin continues to form coalition of states to oppose West – ISW
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (left) and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin (right). Photo: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS

Russia is continuing to build a coalition to counter the West by developing bilateral relations with Iran, North Korea and China.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: ISW’s assessment indicated that Andrei Rudenko, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister, had met with Liu Xiaoming, Chinese Special Representative on Korean Peninsula Affairs, in Moscow on 19 March to discuss the situation on the peninsula.

Advertisement:

Rudenko and Liu blamed the United States and its allies for exacerbating the military situation in northeast Asia and warned the United States against fostering Cold War-style "bloc thinking".

The report noted that Russia, in particular, has stepped up its relations with North Korea and secured ballistic missiles and artillery ammunition from the country in exchange for alleged technological cooperation and other support, which has raised concerns in Seoul about the security situation on the peninsula.

In addition, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov held a meeting with Fu Hua, Head of the Chinese Xinhua News Agency, to discuss bilateral media cooperation.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi had a phone conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on 19 March to discuss bilateral cooperation, with Raisi reiterating his willingness to assist Russia in "stabilising the South Caucasus region", possibly referring to events in Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"The Kremlin has exploited the war in Ukraine to pursue bilateral relationships and create a coalition of states to counterbalance the West, which has long been a central aspect of Russia’s foreign policy," ISW stressed.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RussiaIranNorth KoreaChina
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
Russia
Demilitarisation through Liutyi UAVs: Engels airbase attacked by drones of Ukraine's intelligence
Russian media say fraud in Russia's 2024 presidential "election" reached unprecedented levels
Russia loses 700 soldiers and 16 artillery systems over past 24 hours
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: