Kremlin continues to form coalition of states to oppose West – ISW

Russia is continuing to build a coalition to counter the West by developing bilateral relations with Iran, North Korea and China.

Details: ISW’s assessment indicated that Andrei Rudenko, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister, had met with Liu Xiaoming, Chinese Special Representative on Korean Peninsula Affairs, in Moscow on 19 March to discuss the situation on the peninsula.

Rudenko and Liu blamed the United States and its allies for exacerbating the military situation in northeast Asia and warned the United States against fostering Cold War-style "bloc thinking".

The report noted that Russia, in particular, has stepped up its relations with North Korea and secured ballistic missiles and artillery ammunition from the country in exchange for alleged technological cooperation and other support, which has raised concerns in Seoul about the security situation on the peninsula.

In addition, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov held a meeting with Fu Hua, Head of the Chinese Xinhua News Agency, to discuss bilateral media cooperation.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi had a phone conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on 19 March to discuss bilateral cooperation, with Raisi reiterating his willingness to assist Russia in "stabilising the South Caucasus region", possibly referring to events in Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"The Kremlin has exploited the war in Ukraine to pursue bilateral relationships and create a coalition of states to counterbalance the West, which has long been a central aspect of Russia’s foreign policy," ISW stressed.

