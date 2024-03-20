All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians ban military personnel from talking to civilians in occupied territories

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 20 March 2024, 02:30
Russians ban military personnel from talking to civilians in occupied territories
Russian occupying forces. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC) has reported that the Russian occupying authorities have banned military personnel from communicating with locals in the temporarily occupied territories unless their service duties require it.

Source: NRC

Quote: "The reason for the decision was the large amount of information that the locals pass on to the Defense Forces and with it the growing distrust of the occupiers towards the locals.

Advertisement:

As a result, all units stationed in the temporarily occupied territories were instructed not to talk to civilians unless it’s an urgency."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: occupationwarRussia
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
occupation
Three more families with children brought back to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories
Record-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin
Russian defence minister arrives in occupied Crimea, advises improving defence
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: