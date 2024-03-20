Russians ban military personnel from talking to civilians in occupied territories

Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC) has reported that the Russian occupying authorities have banned military personnel from communicating with locals in the temporarily occupied territories unless their service duties require it.

Source: NRC

Quote: "The reason for the decision was the large amount of information that the locals pass on to the Defense Forces and with it the growing distrust of the occupiers towards the locals.

As a result, all units stationed in the temporarily occupied territories were instructed not to talk to civilians unless it’s an urgency."

