Lithuania donates €35 million for Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine

The flag of Lithuania. Stock photo: Getty Images

Lithuania contributes €35 million to the purchase of artillery shells for Ukraine as part of the Czech initiative.

Source: Ingrida Šimonytė, Prime Minister of Lithuania on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Lithuanian Government has allocated EUR 35 million to buy ammunition for Ukraine as part of the Czech ammunition initiative. Together, whatever victory takes!", Šimonytė wrote.

Advertisement:

Lithuanian Government has allocated EUR 35 million to buy ammunition for Ukraine as part of the Czech ammunition initiative.



Together, whatever victory takes! #ArmUkraineNow — Ingrida Šimonytė (@IngridaSimonyte) March 20, 2024

Background:

Czech President Petr Pavel announced at the Munich Security Conference that Czechia had found 800,000 shells which could be sent to Ukraine within a few weeks, but it needed funding to do that. Several partners volunteered to fund this purchase, but not all of them made their participation public.

Canada and Finland contributed €30 million to the initiative. Germany will pay for 180,000 shells.

Support UP or become our patron!



