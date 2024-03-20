Lithuania donates €35 million for Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine
Wednesday, 20 March 2024, 15:57
Lithuania contributes €35 million to the purchase of artillery shells for Ukraine as part of the Czech initiative.
Source: Ingrida Šimonytė, Prime Minister of Lithuania on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda
Quote: "Lithuanian Government has allocated EUR 35 million to buy ammunition for Ukraine as part of the Czech ammunition initiative. Together, whatever victory takes!", Šimonytė wrote.
Lithuanian Government has allocated EUR 35 million to buy ammunition for Ukraine as part of the Czech ammunition initiative.— Ingrida Šimonytė (@IngridaSimonyte) March 20, 2024
Together, whatever victory takes! #ArmUkraineNow
Background:
- Czech President Petr Pavel announced at the Munich Security Conference that Czechia had found 800,000 shells which could be sent to Ukraine within a few weeks, but it needed funding to do that. Several partners volunteered to fund this purchase, but not all of them made their participation public.
- Canada and Finland contributed €30 million to the initiative. Germany will pay for 180,000 shells.
