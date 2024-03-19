All Sections
Germany to fund procurement of 180,000 shells for Ukraine in Czech initiative

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 19 March 2024, 18:11
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. Photo: Getty Images

German Federal Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has stated that Berlin will cover the cost of 180,000 shells as part of a Czech-led initiative to supply artillery ammunition to Ukraine.

Source: n-tv, as reported by European Pravda

"Delivery will take place gradually, in stages, and will begin in the summer," Pistorius said on the sidelines of a Ramstein-format meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group.

"In addition, Germany has concluded contracts for another 100,000 155-mm shells at the national level. Deliveries to Ukraine are also scheduled for this year," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday 19 March, it was reported that Finland will contribute €30 million to purchase artillery ammunition for Ukraine as part of the Czech-led initiative.

Czech President Petr Pavel has previously stated that Prague is working to deliver ammunition to Ukraine as soon as possible.

Tomáš Pojar, the Czech Prime Minister's National Security Advisor, said ammunition purchased in the Czech-led initiative could arrive in Ukraine as early as June.

Czech President Petr Pavel announced at the Munich Security Conference that Czechia had found 800,000 shells which could be sent to Ukraine within a few weeks, but it needed funding to do that.

