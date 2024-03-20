All Sections
Russia deploys drones and artillery to attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; 1 civilian injured – photo

Wednesday, 20 March 2024, 18:56
The aftermath of Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces shelled and deployed kamikaze drones to carry out nine attacks on three hromadas in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging several buildings and injuring one civilian. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town, or village, and its adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "After a quiet night in the Nikopol district, enemy forces resumed attacks in the morning [of 20th March]. The district was attacked throughout the entire day. The aggressor deployed nine kamikaze drones and carried out four heavy artillery attacks. Explosions rocked Nikopol, as well as the Pokrovske and Marhanets hromadas."

The aftermath of Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
All photos: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: A man sustained injuries. A shop, an industrial facility, and a utility company were damaged.

 
The aftermath of Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Eleven private houses, two outbuildings and two garages, a greenhouse and nine cars were also damaged. Several power lines and a gas pipeline also sustained damage.

 
The aftermath of Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

